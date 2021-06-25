Financial Survey: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Activision Blizzard and UMeWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 1 22 0 2.96 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus price target of $110.56, suggesting a potential upside of 19.51%. Given Activision Blizzard’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 26.95% 18.18% 12.02% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Activision Blizzard and UMeWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 8.89 $2.20 billion $3.25 28.46 UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Volatility and Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats UMeWorld on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates digital distribution of content, online social connectivity, and the creation of user-generated content. In addition, it operates esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. Activision Blizzard, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, a holding company, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. The company's K-12 flagship product is UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs. The company's platform provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments, and productivity tools that enhance the performance of educators and students. Its products also enable educators to track student performance in real-time to address individual student learning gaps, while allowing administrators to monitor student progress and measure teacher effectiveness. UMeWorld Limited serves schools, teachers, students, and parents through online and mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc. and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld has a strategic cooperation with Miniso. UMeWorld Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

