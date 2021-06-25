Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FINGF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25. Finning International has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

