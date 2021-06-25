First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, and expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and agent premiums should drive revenues. Moreover, effective capital deployment bodes well. First American has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. The company aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. Shares of First American have outperformed the industry year-to-date period. However, higher expenses put a strain on its margin expansion. Low rate environment is a headwind. Cash balance has also declined.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FAF. Truist Securities boosted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.38.

FAF opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.52. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

