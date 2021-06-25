First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (FICS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 30th

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ:FICS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. 171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70.

