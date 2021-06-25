FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $74.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.21.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at $92,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

