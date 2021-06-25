Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,472 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $567,946.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $183.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -257.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.81. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

