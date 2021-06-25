Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Now Covered by MKM Partners

Equities researchers at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of FLGC stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp. cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil and cannabis for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

