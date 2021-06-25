FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FLIDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $601.79 million during the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

