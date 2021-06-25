Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 7,144,244 Shares

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,365,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2,362.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,995.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

