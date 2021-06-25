Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 25,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 507,150 shares.The stock last traded at $51.40 and had previously closed at $51.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $8,365,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2,362.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1,995.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.