Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Stuart J. Rowley Sells 15,000 Shares

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

