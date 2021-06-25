Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) Shares Down 0.1%

Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 2,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 214,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.

About Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE)

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

