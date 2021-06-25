Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forestar Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:FOR opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

