Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of FWONA stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $43.43. 9,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.39. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Formula One Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Formula One Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Formula One Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.