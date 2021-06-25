Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

FSM stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

