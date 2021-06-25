Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 328,814 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,814 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $630,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $380.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,967. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.45.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

