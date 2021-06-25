Franklin Resources Inc. Has $418.96 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,307,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.82% of General Dynamics worth $418,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in General Dynamics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.89. The stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.