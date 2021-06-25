Franklin Resources Inc. Has $449.78 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77,661 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $449,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

NYSE LH traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $265.65. 583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.32. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.