Franklin Resources Inc. Has $605.90 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,164,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,975 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Bill.com worth $605,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $87,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 357,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.77. 754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total value of $304,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,888 shares of company stock valued at $23,494,544 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.86.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

