Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 18,971 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of BlackRock worth $500,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,687,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $6.07 on Friday, hitting $873.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,218. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $528.63 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $852.56. The firm has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

