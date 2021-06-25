Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 499,145 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $689,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.57.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.46. 1,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

