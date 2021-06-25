Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Position Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,963,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,289,402 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $24,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FI opened at $3.52 on Friday. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

