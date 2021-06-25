FreightCar America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,993 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,449% compared to the typical volume of 387 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

RAIL opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in FreightCar America by 274.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

