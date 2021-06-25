Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.99

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 3775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.37.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Frontline by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Frontline by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Frontline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Frontline by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.