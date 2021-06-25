Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.99

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 3775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Frontline by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Frontline by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Frontline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Frontline by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

