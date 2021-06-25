FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.
Several analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
FTCI traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $12.13. 161,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,611. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
