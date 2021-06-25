FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTCI traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $12.13. 161,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,611. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.