fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 7.1%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.60. 227,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,577,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

