FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,025,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,774,000 after buying an additional 1,068,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after buying an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

