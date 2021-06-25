FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Decreased by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of EQX opened at $7.32 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.