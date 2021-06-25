FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Lifted by Analyst

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Middleby in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.67.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.52. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in The Middleby by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

