Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Holdings Trimmed by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Garmin stock opened at $143.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

