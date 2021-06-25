Gary W. Rollins Sells 180,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 180,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,584,933.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RES opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.12. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 91.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 212.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 280.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

