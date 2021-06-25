Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gear4music (LON:G4M) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

G4M opened at GBX 970 ($12.67) on Tuesday. Gear4music has a fifty-two week low of GBX 374.91 ($4.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 905.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.22 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

