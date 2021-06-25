Gene Source Code Chain Market Cap Achieves $473,636.78 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 38.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $473,636.78 and $7.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00021327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00593348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038725 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Coin Profile

Gene Source Code Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.