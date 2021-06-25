Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Insider Patrick John Forsythe Sells 3,537 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Forsythe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.05. 1,558,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.23 and a twelve month high of $409.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BP PLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

