General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,803,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,505 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 1.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $103,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 237,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,638,587. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

