Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Shares Up 0.5%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 7,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 53,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51.

Gentera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMPRF)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

