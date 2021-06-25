Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 63,504 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $95,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,119,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,150,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 239,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROX opened at $113.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $115.37.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

