Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $90,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 205,587 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $63.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.37. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

