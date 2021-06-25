Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 227,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $92,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

NEO stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

