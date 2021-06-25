Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71,140 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $88,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after acquiring an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $108.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.78. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

