George Yancopoulos Sells 80,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $544.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,839,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

