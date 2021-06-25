GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,414 ($18.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,362.76. The stock has a market cap of £71.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 over the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

