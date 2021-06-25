GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Libertas Partners restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £70.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,362.76. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.