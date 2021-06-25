Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

