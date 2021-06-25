Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) Insider Martin Carolan Acquires 200,000 Shares

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) insider Martin Carolan purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,200.00 ($10,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

Global Energy Ventures Company Profile

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. develops, builds, owns, and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) projects in the United States. It develops commercialization solutions for CNG in stranded gas fields. The company offers marine CNG transportation services through its 200MMscf CNG Optimum ship. It also invests in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources.

