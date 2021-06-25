GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49. GMS has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

