GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $45.10 on Friday. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49.
In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GMS Company Profile
GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
