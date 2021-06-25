GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $45.10 on Friday. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

