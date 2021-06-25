GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

