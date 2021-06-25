GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 85 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $561,857,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,759. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.61. The firm has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

