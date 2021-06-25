GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 106 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.78. The stock had a trading volume of 63,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $168.58. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

